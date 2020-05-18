CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Class 12 datesheet announced: Check full timetable, instruction here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date sheet of Class 12 Board exam on Monday. The complete date sheet for CBSE Class 12 date sheet along with dates of CBSE Board exams for Class 10 was released at around 1:30 pm today. The pending exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. Students can visit CBSE's official website -- cbse.nic.in -- for more details on the CBSE Board Class 12 date sheet.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12. This includes six Class 10 Board exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for Class 12 students to be conducted across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi Intermediate students. The Minister has released the time table for both Class 10 and Class 12 today.
CBSE Class 12 New Date Sheet 2020 - For All India and North East Delhi Students
|Name of Subject
|Exam Date as per old CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020
|CBSE 12th New Date Sheet
|Home Science
|March 26, 2020
|July 1, Wednesday
|Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
|March 20, 2020
|July 2, Thursday
|Physics (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|July 3, Friday
|Accountancy (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|July 4, Saturday
|Chemistry (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|July 6, Monday
|Computer Science (Old), Informatics PRac (New), Computer Science (New), Informatics Prac (Old), Information Tech
|March 21, 2020
|July 7, Tuesday
|English Elective N, English Elective C, English Core (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|February 27, 2020
|July 8, Wednesday
|Business Studies
|March 24, 2020
|July 9, Thursday
|Geography
|March 23, 2020
|July 11, Saturday
|Sociology
|March 30, 2020
|July 13, Monday
|Political Science (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|March 6, 2020
|July 14, Tuesday
|Mathematics (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|March 17, 2020
|July 15, Wednesday
|Economics (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|March 13, 2020
|July 15, Wednesday
|Biology (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|March 14, 2020
|July 15, Wednesday
|History (Only for North East Delhi Students)
|March 3, 2020
|July 15, Wednesday
CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NATION-WIDE)
- Business Studies
- Geography
- Hindi (Elective)
- Hindi (Core)
- Home Science
- Sociology
- Computer Science (Old)
- Computer Science (New)
- Information Practice (Old)
- Information Practice (New)
- Information Technology
- Bio-Technology
CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NORTH EAST DELHI)
- English Elective N
- English Elective C
- English Core
- Mathematics
- Economics
- Biology
- Political Science
- History
- Physics
- Accountancy
- Chemistry