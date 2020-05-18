Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Class 12 datesheet announced: Check full timetable, instruction here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date sheet of Class 12 Board exam on Monday. The complete date sheet for CBSE Class 12 date sheet along with dates of CBSE Board exams for Class 10 was released at around 1:30 pm today. The pending exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. Students can visit CBSE's official website -- cbse.nic.in -- for more details on the CBSE Board Class 12 date sheet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12. This includes six Class 10 Board exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for Class 12 students to be conducted across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi Intermediate students. The Minister has released the time table for both Class 10 and Class 12 today.

CBSE Class 12 New Date Sheet 2020 - For All India and North East Delhi Students

Name of Subject Exam Date as per old CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 CBSE 12th New Date Sheet Home Science March 26, 2020 July 1, Wednesday Hindi Elective, Hindi Core March 20, 2020 July 2, Thursday Physics (Only for North East Delhi Students) July 3, Friday Accountancy (Only for North East Delhi Students) July 4, Saturday Chemistry (Only for North East Delhi Students) July 6, Monday Computer Science (Old), Informatics PRac (New), Computer Science (New), Informatics Prac (Old), Information Tech March 21, 2020 July 7, Tuesday English Elective N, English Elective C, English Core (Only for North East Delhi Students) February 27, 2020 July 8, Wednesday Business Studies March 24, 2020 July 9, Thursday Geography March 23, 2020 July 11, Saturday Sociology March 30, 2020 July 13, Monday Political Science (Only for North East Delhi Students) March 6, 2020 July 14, Tuesday Mathematics (Only for North East Delhi Students) March 17, 2020 July 15, Wednesday Economics (Only for North East Delhi Students) March 13, 2020 July 15, Wednesday Biology (Only for North East Delhi Students) March 14, 2020 July 15, Wednesday History (Only for North East Delhi Students) March 3, 2020 July 15, Wednesday

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NATION-WIDE)

Business Studies

Geography

Hindi (Elective)

Hindi (Core)

Home Science

Sociology

Computer Science (Old)

Computer Science (New)

Information Practice (Old)

Information Practice (New)

Information Technology

Bio-Technology

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NORTH EAST DELHI)

English Elective N

English Elective C

English Core

Mathematics

Economics

Biology

Political Science

History

Physics

Accountancy

Chemistry

