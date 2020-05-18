CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Class 10 datesheet announced: Check full schedule, instruction here

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Class 10 datesheet announced: Check full schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date sheet of Class 10 Board exams of north-east Delhi on Monday. The complete date sheet for CBSE Class 10 date sheet along with dates of CBSE Board exams for Class 12 was released at around 1:30 pm. The pending exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. Students can visit CBSE's official website -- cbse.nic.in -- for more details on the CBSE Board Class 10 date sheet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12. This includes six Class 10 Board exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for Class 12 students to be conducted across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi Intermediate students.

Earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has informed the students via social media on an announcement on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board date sheet at 5 pm.

CBSE Class 10 New Date Sheet 2020 (Only for students of North East Delhi)

Name of Subject Exam Date as per old CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 CBSE 10th New Date Sheet Social Science March 18, 2020 July 1, Wednesday Science March 4, 2020 July 2, Thursday Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B February 29, 2020 July 10, Friday English Comm, English Lang & Lit February 26, 2020 July 15, Wednesday

INSTRUCTIONS TO BE FOLLOWED STRICTLY BY CANDIDATES:

CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (North East Delhi)

Hindi Course A

Hindi Course B

English Comm

English Lang and Lit

Science

Social Science

