Assam Board 10th Result 2021 declared: Overall pass percentage stood at 93.10%

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the HSLC Class 10 result today for over four lakh students. SEBA will also release AHM cancelled exam 2021 result today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of SEBA, i.e., results.sebaonline.org.

Students can also check SEBA HSLC 2021 results on these official websites — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. To check the result, students will require the roll and number. Candidates can also check the result via the SEBA results 2021 mobile app.

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Pass percentage

The pass overall percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10 per cent. As many as 88,521 students have been placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in second and 1,48,313 in the third.

A total of 3,97,132 students have been declared pass and the results of 26 candidates have been withheld.

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Number of candidates

This year, 4,26,553 students were eligible for Assam HSLC exams, which the state government cancelled amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state. As many as 12,275 students were eligible for AHM examinations.

