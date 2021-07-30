Follow us on Image Source : SEBAONLINE.ORG Assam HSLC Result 2021: SEBA Class 10th result to be declared today. How to check score

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare HSLC Class 10 result today for over four lakh students. SEBA will also release AHM cancelled exam 2021 result today. The board will release the Assam 10th result at 11 am on its official website - results.sebaonline.org and will be available online for students to check.

Students can also check SEBA HSLC 2021 results on these official websites — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. To check the result, students will require the roll and number.

Apart from official websites, Assam HSLC Class 10 result will be available on some private portals such as-- examresults.net, indiaresults.com or exametc.com. While to check Assam Class 10th result 2021 on mobile apps, students can download ‘SEBA Results 2021’ mobile app and enter their registration to check the result.

The digital mark sheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA.

Registered candidates are advised to keep on checking the site for getting regular updates regarding the results.

SEBA said Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks.

Assam HSLC Result 2021 date and time

Assam HSLC result 2021 release date - July 30, 2021

Assam HSLC result 2021 release time - 11 AM

How to check Assam HSLC result 2021

Browse the official website - resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the ‘HSLC result 2021’ link.

Now submit your roll and number in the space provided.

Now enter the captcha code as shown.

Click on the submit button.

HSLC Assam result 2021 will open on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of Assam result Class 10 2021.

