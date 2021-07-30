Follow us on Image Source : HTTP://MBOSE.IN/ MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021: Meghalaya board Class 12 result to be declared today | Where & how to check

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2021: Meghalaya board will declare the Class 12 results today at 11 am. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) release the result on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Candidates can check MBOSE Class 12 board exams result from 11 am onwards.

The official notification for the same read as, "There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centers due to the COVID-19 situation."

However, for now, the board will be publishing HSSLC Result 2021 only for Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream students. So far, the board has not announced any update about when MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2021 will be declared.

The official notification reads, "The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in."

MBOSE 12th result 2021: When to check?

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the class 12 result today, July 30. According to the notice issued by the Board, the results will be made available on the Board's portal at 11.00 am.

MBOSE 12th result 2021: Where to check?

Students waiting for their class 12 results can check their scores by logging in with their registration number at 11.00 by clicking on the link provided here:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

The direct link will be activated as soon as the exam results are declared on the official website.

How to check Meghalaya 12th result 2021?

Visit the homepage of the Meghalaya Results — megresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021"

A login window will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the credentials

Your Meghalaya 12th result 2021 will be released on the screen

Download it for future use

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: Re-evaluation and Rechecking

The Meghalaya Board Class 10 and 12 Rechecking and revaluation examinations will be conducted by the board officials shortly after the examination results are declared on the official website of the board.

