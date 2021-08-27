Anna University re-exam result 2021 declared, how to check

Anna University re-exam result 2021: Anna University has released the result for the re-examination. The students who appeared in the re-exam can check the result on the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu, as well as private website- manabadi.co.in.
The re-exams were conducted in April and May. The varsity has released the results for BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA, various programmes.
Anna University re-exam result 2021: How to check
- Visit the official websites- coe1.annauniv.edu, manabadi.co.in
- Click on 'April/ May 2021 re-exam result' link
- Enter registration number, date of birth
- Click on submit
- Re-exam result will appear on the screen
- Download the result, take a print out for further reference.
About Anna University
Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. The varsity offers higher education in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Applied Sciences.
