Anna University re-exam result 2021 declared, how to check

The re-exams were conducted in April and May. Check re-exam results at coe1.annauniv.edu, manabadi.co.in     

New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2021 12:18 IST
Anna University re-exam result 2021: Anna University has released the result for the re-examination. The students who appeared in the re-exam can check the result on the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu, as well as private website- manabadi.co.in.

The re-exams were conducted in April and May. The varsity has released the results for BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA, various programmes. 

Anna University re-exam result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official websites- coe1.annauniv.edu,  manabadi.co.in
  2. Click on 'April/ May 2021 re-exam result' link 
  3. Enter registration number, date of birth 
  4. Click on submit 
  5. Re-exam result will appear on the screen 
  6. Download the result, take a print out for further reference. 

About Anna University 

Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. The varsity offers higher education in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Applied Sciences.  

