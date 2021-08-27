DHSE Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The First Year Higher Secondary examination will be held from September 6 to 16

DHSE Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Kerala Plus One exam will be released on Friday (August 27). Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card on the website- dhsekerala.gov.in. The First Year Higher Secondary examination will be held from September 6 to 16, and for Arts subjects, it will be continued till September 14.

According to the exam schedule, the sociology exam will be held on September 6, chemistry, history on September 7, September 8- computer IT (old), IT, computer science, September 9- biology, political science, English literature, September 10- maths, September 13- physics, economics, September 14- part I English, September 15- accountancy, September 16- home science, computer science.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in Click on 'DHSE Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- Login Id and password DHSE Kerala Plus One hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a printout for further reference.

The exams will be held from 9:40 am to 12:30 pm, while exams without practicals will be held from 9:40 am to 12 pm. The time table is available on the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

