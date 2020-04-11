Image Source : FILE Andhra postpones all entrance exams including APEAMCET, APICET, APECET. New dates in May

Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday has postponed all Common Entrance test amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state. A notification posted on the official website says, "All Common Entrance Test of Andhra Pradesh has been postponed and revised schedul for conduct of Tests will be announced later in due course".

As per the noise all the entrance exams in the state like APEAMCET 2020, AP ICET 2020, and AP ECET have been postponed till further notice.

As per reports, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 (APEAMCET 2020) will now likely be conducted after the JEE (Main) examination in May 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from April 20 to 22. The AP EAMCET, a Computer Based Test (CBT), is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Kakinada for admission into the first-year professional courses in- Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agri. Engineering), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.V.Sc, A.H/B.F.Sc, B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D.

The AP CET which covers AP-EAMCET, AP-ECET, AP-PECET, AP-PGECET, AP-ICET, AP-EdCET, AP-LAWCET, has earlier extended the examination date up to April 17, 2020. As there is an uncertainty on the lifting of the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, the government has decided to postponed all the entrance examination at least till May 2020.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regarding entrance exams.

