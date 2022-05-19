NEET PG 2022: ABVP meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to demand exam postponement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ABVP meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to demand postponement of NEET PG 2022

Highlights The NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022

Medical aspirants are demanding the postponement of exam citing less time after NEET PG counselling

Several requests and representations have already been submitted by students in this regard

NEET PG 2022: With just a couple of days left for the commencement of the NEET PG 2022 exam, thousands of medical aspirants are still fighting for the exam postponement from its scheduled date -- May 21, 2022. To press for the same, a delegation of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) activists on Wednesday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A statement regarding the meeting was shared by the ABVP, through its official Twitter handle.

In a statement, the ABVP said it discussed several points that favour the NEET PG 2022 postponement. Other officials of the health department were also present at the meeting concerning NEET PG 2022 postponement.

Though there has not been an official notification from the health ministry, the ABVP said the discussion regarding the postponement of the NEET PG exam was positive.

“After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected giving relief to the candidates," a statement by the ABVP read.

Soon after the meeting was over, ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi in a statement said, “Our delegation mainly put forward six important points in front of the Union Minister and the officials acknowledged it to be major issues that need to be focused on. So, we are positive that these points will pave the way for the decision and the students will get relief."

The ABVP also issued a memorandum before the health minister, which includes a request for the reopening of the NEET PG 2022 registration process for a day. This would allow students who were allotted seats initially but were later cancelled, to register for the PG entrance exam.

Plea seeking NEET PG 2022 postponement was rejected by the Supreme Court last week. In its order, the top court had said any further deferment of the NEET PG exam will lead to ‘chaos'.

Also Read | NEET PG 2022: IMA urges Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone May 21 exam

Latest Education News