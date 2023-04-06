INI CET July 2023 Basic Registration deadline extended till April 7 | Check Updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY INI CET 2023 July registration last date extended

INI CET 2023 Registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has extended the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2023) July session basic registration date till April 7. Medical aspirants can apply for the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 exam for admission to MD, MS, MDS and DM, M.Ch (6 years) courses through the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official AIIMS release, applicants can complete the new basic registration till date of correction of rejected images which is April 7, 2023 (5 PM). "Attention of all drawn towards the Basic Registration older than July, 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Those candidates who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for previous are required to do new Basic registration," reads an official statement.

AIIMS INI CET July 2023: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for AIIMS INI CET 203 July session by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on 'AIIMS INI CET July 2023' link.

Complete basic registration and generate the login details.

Now login to the account and fill in the application form as instructed.

Pay the INI CET application fees and submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for further need.

AIIMS INI CET July 2023: Exam Pattern

The INI CET 2023 will be held online as computer-based test (CBT) for a duration of 180 minutes (three hours). Candidates will have to answer 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs), for each correct answer candidates will be awarded one mark (+1), while for each wrong answer minus one-third mark (-1/3) will be deducted.