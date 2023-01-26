Thursday, January 26, 2023
     
AIIMS forms panel to suggest reforms in teaching pattern of final year MBBS students

AIIMS: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has constituted a panel to suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching final-year MBBS students.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Bhagya Luxmi | New Delhi
Updated on: January 26, 2023 16:17 IST
Image Source : PTI AIIMS forms panel to suggest reforms in teaching pattern of final year MBBS students

AIIMS: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recently constituted a panel to suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching, training and evaluation of final-year MBBS students. 

According to a notification issued by the institute on Wednesday, it has been found that the attendance of students in lecture classes is poor and they are more interested in coaching classes meant for the preparation for entrance examination for post-graduation. Besides, in the last few years, the method of teaching and learning has changed significantly with a larger participation of online methods and simulation-based training, the notification read.

"There is a necessity to modify our current pattern of teaching, clinical training, and evaluation targeting long-term capacity building and develop a validated model for nationwide implementation." A committee is being constituted to suggest the required changes in the current format of teaching, clinical training and final year MBBS examination in a period of two months after due consultation with all stakeholders," the notification added.

A committee of 11 faculty members to be chaired by Dr Piyush Ranjan, a Professor in the Department of Medicine will look into the reforms.

