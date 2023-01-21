AIIMS' Cardio Neurosciences Centre starts free drop service for patients in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Drop service for patients

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'s Cardio Neurosciences Centre started a free drop service for patients to their residence after being discharged from the hospital.

Not applicable for private ward patients/day-care patients

Only the patients discharged from the Cardio Neurosciences Centre (CNC) wards can avail the service on the day of discharge and it is not applicable for private ward patients and day-care patients (same day admission and discharge), according to the standard operating procedure issued last week.

Drop for only Delhi

According to the terms and conditions, the patients would be dropped anywhere within the boundaries of the Union Territory of Delhi. Currently, the service is not available for transportation to other NCR locations.

Service is on first-come-first-serve basis

The service is on a first-come-first-serve basis and available between 10 am and 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.

"It is not an ambulance service. Hence, patients who must be transported in a recumbent position are not allowed to avail this service. A maximum of one attendant is allowed to travel with the patient," according to the standard operating procedure.

The patients cannot change the drop location as mentioned at the time of booking. According to the standard operating procedure, the patients should not give a tip to the attendant or the driver of the vehicle.

In case of any grievance, the matter can be reported on phone number 011-26593322.

(With PTI input)

