AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducts 'rare' quadruple joint replacement surgery, garners PM's praise

Performing a 'rare' surgery, doctors at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar helped a 37-year-old woman suffering from arthritis walk again without any help.

The doctors performed a quadruple joint replacement surgery on the patient who was admitted to the premier hospital with painful knee and hip joints. She was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the doctors and complimented the team on achieving such a feat in the medical world.

"Compliments to our doctors for always being at the forefront of innovation and embracing new changes in the medical world. Their dexterity makes us proud!" PM Modi tweeted, quoting a tweet of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar that announced the successful surgery.

Speaking about the patient, doctors said, "the woman had severe arthritis on her hips and knees, and used to walk with the help of walking aids and that too with extreme difficulty, doctors said. There was no movement in the hip joints and she had very little movement in both knees." She needed replacement surgeries of all four joints, they added.

It was decided that all four replacements will be performed in one setting, the doctors said. The replacements of the hips were performed first, followed by the knees, and it took three hours to complete the procedure, they said.

Stating that four joint replacements in one setting incur numerous challenges, doctors said that because of her young age, no comorbidities and perfect team management, the surgery was successful. The patient was in ICU for two days and she started walking on the third day, happy with the outcomes, they said. The cost of the implants and surgery were provided by the state government through the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, officials said.

Second quadruple joint replacement surgery in the world

It is the second such quadruple joint replacement surgery to be performed anywhere in the world with the first being at AIIMS-Delhi. "This is the second such case to be reported globally and first of its kind in Odisha where all four joints were replaced in one setting," AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas claimed.

Earlier, a patient from Odisha underwent surgery at AIIMS-Delhi in which all four joint replacements were done in one setting, he said. It is essential to note that multiple joint replacements at the same setting is required in such cases as one or two replacements cannot let the patient walk, said medical superintendent Dr Dillip Parida.

