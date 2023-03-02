Pune-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar after bird-hit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Odisha: A Pune-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take off, the Airport Authority informed.

All passengers were safe and the aircraft was thoroughly checked.

In a statement, Air Asia said, "Flight operating from Bhubaneswar to Pune, suffered a bird-hit after takeoff and returned to Bhubneshwar for detailed inspection. We are attending to guests and taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations."

In a similar incident in January this year, a Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after suffering a bird hit soon after take-off, an airline official said.

All the around 170 passengers on the Airbus aircraft were safe, the airline said.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," an AIX Connect spokesperson had said.

The airlines was making arrangements for accommodating the passengers on another flight.

(With inputs from PTI)

