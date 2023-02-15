Odisha: 3 women killed including a minor, 3 critically injured after SUV rams into wedding gathering

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Odisha: Three women including an 11-year-old girl were killed while several others injured after an SUV crashed into a wedding gathering in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Cops informed that 3 people out of 15 were critically injured. The incident took place in Mandiapalli near Bride's house in Gopalpur.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjukta Reddy (23), Sapna Reddy (21) and Bharati Reddy (11).

Going by reports, the driver of vehicle fled from the spot after meeting with the accident. However, one of the occupants was held while efforts are underway to nab the driver. The car was registered to a Chhattisgarh number.

Out of the 15 injured, 3 are critical and have been referred to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Visakhapatnam while rest are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

“While we were busy decorating the area, all of a sudden, a speeding SUV ploughed into the gathering. The driver might have been in an inebriated condition,” PTI quoted one of the persons who was injured in the incident.

