IMD issues heatwave warning for several districts from tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for tomorrow in several districts of Odisha including Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore. The weather department said that the temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees at many places.

"Temperature rose in the last 24 hours. 40 and above degrees were recorded at a few stations yesterday. In the next 2 days, the temperature may further rise by 2-3 degrees at many places. So, there are chances of heatwave conditions. Heatwave warning for tomorrow in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore," said HR Biswas, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

"On the 14th, heatwave warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur. On the 15th, heatwave warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Angul. Hot weather conditions will prevail in other districts too," HR Biswas said.

On the 16th, there are chances of a slight reduction (in temperature) in coastal Odisha districts and adjoining interiors. There are chances of thunderstorm activity too," HR Biswas added.

