High temperatures can result in heat rashes; five ayurvedic remedies to treat them

Image Source : FREEPIK High temperatures can result in heat rashes; Here are five ayurvedic remedies to treat them

Heat rashes, also known as prickly heat, are a common skin disease, especially during the summer when the scorching heat of the sun falls upon us. It occurs when the body is exposed to hot, muggy environments, leading to excess sweat that blocks the sweat glands and ducts, resulting in a red, itchy rash due to sweat flowing back into the dermis and epidermis.

Other factors causing heat rashes include tight clothing, excessive body heat, friction, and prolonged bed rest.

Office or college-going people generally struggle to get rid of heat rashes. Some people may find it unpleasant to the eyes, itchy, and uncomfortable. Though heat rashes can be difficult to get rid of, it is not impossible.

Here are five Ayurvedic remedies to heal heat rashes in the comfort of your home.

Sandalwood

Chandan is one of the greatest herbs for treating skin conditions associated with pitta, as it soothes the skin and has antibacterial qualities to prevent spreading lesions. Heat rash can be treated with a paste made of white or red sandalwood powder, water, or rose water.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is an Ayurvedic herb known for its cooling, pitta-pacifying, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties. It also reduces post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which can help reduce the symptoms of a heat rash. Cut and refrigerate fresh aloe vera. Apply ice to the area that is hurt and leave it undisturbed.

Multani Mitti/Fuller's earth

Fuller's earth has analgesic and anti-inflammatory qualities, which allow it to alleviate heat rash. To make a paste, combine 1/2 tsp of Fuller's earth with rose water. Apply it evenly throughout the affected area and wait for 20 minutes or until it dries. Wash and gently rub the ice, followed by moisturising.

Cucumber

Cucumber has flavonoids and tannins that help relieve heat rash. Make a thick paste by slicing and blending cucumber with honey and rose water. Apply for 30 minutes.

Shatavari

Shatavari, also known as asparagus racemosus, balances the pitta dosha and has cooling properties, which help reduce heat rash, skin allergies, and acne disorders. It also reduces inflammation and purifies the blood.

These remedies will surely help in treating heat rashes.

