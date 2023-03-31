Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha: 7 dead, 2 injured as car falls into canal in Sambalpur district

Odisha: A deadly car accident in Odisha's Sambalpur district claimed seven lives and two others were reported injured. As per an official, the victims were returning after attending a wedding function. The accident occurred during the early hours today.

Prabhas Dansena, Sub-Collector, Sambalpur informed that "seven dead, two injured after a car fell into a canal in Sambalpur district during early hours today. Victims were returning after attending a wedding function".

The vehicle, a Bolero, skidded off the road, overturned and fell into the Gham canal near Paramanpur in the Sasan police station area around 2 am after the driver lost control of it, they said. The people in the vehicle were returning home in Badadhara in Jharsuguda district after attending a wedding in Paramanpur on Thursday, police said.

Sambalpur collector Ananya Das told PTI six people died on the spot, while one person died after being taken to a hospital. Four people were also injured in the accident, and two of them were stated to be critical, police said.

The deceased were identified as Subala Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Saraj Seth, Dibya Loha, Ajit Khamari, Ramakant Bhunyar and Satrughan Bhoi, they said. The bodies will be handed to the family of the deceased after the post-mortem examination, Das said.