Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Odisha
  4. Odisha: Migrant workers, denied food, salary in Bengaluru walk 1000 kms in a month to reach Kalahandi

Odisha: Migrant workers, denied food, salary in Bengaluru walk 1000 kms in a month to reach Kalahandi

Odisha: Three migrant workers after being denied their share of pay and exhausting their savings walked 1000 kilometres from Bengaluru to return home to Odisha.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi Bhubaneswar Updated on: April 04, 2023 14:36 IST
Odisha, Odisha migrant workers, Odisha workers walk for 1000 kilometres, migrant workers
Image Source : PTI Odisha: Migrant workers, denied food and salary, walk 1000 kms in a month to reach Kalahandi

Odisha: A video of three migrant workers went viral on social media where they can be seen walking barefoot holding just a pair of water bottles. As per reports, after being denied their share of pay and exhausting their savings in Bengaluru, the migrant workers covered 1000 kilometres to return home approximately in a month. Their homeward journey concluded on Apri 2 as per PTI. 

The three workers on Sunday returned to Odisha's Koraput after walking for almost a month covering 1000 kilometres with no food and money left. 'After being denied their share of pay and exhausting their savings in Bengaluru, three migrant workers, holding just a pair of water bottles, returned to Koraput (Odisha) on Sunday after walking for almost a month covering 1000 kms, with no food and money left.' reads a tweet from PTI. 

As per the information provided by PTI, the three migrants concluded their arduous homeward journey on April 6. Some locals in the Padalguda area helped them reach their homes in Kalahandi. 

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Odisha

Top News

Related Odisha News

Latest News