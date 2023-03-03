Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes jolts Odisha's Koraput | Read

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes jolts Odisha's Koraput

Earthquake: A mild earthquake on Friday jolted Odisha's Koraput with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter Scale. The National Centre for Seismology informed that the earthquake took place at 5.05 am at a depth of 5 km. As of now, there are no reports of casualty or damage to properties.

Epicentre of earthquake

The epicentre was 129 km east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, it said. However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to properties.

According to the Koraput district administration, tremors were felt in Narayanpatna, Laxmipur and Bandhugaon areas and people came out of their houses in panic.

