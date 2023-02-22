Massive earthquakes can hit Uttarakhand, Himalayan region at any time, warns NGRI chief scientist

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A view of the snow covered Himalayas mountain range, as seen from Shimla

Major earthquake can hit Uttarakhand anytime in the future as the Indian tectonic plat is moving 5 cm every year, a geological expert and leading weather scientist has warned.

Chief scientist and seismologist at the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) Dr N Purnachandra Rao while speaking to ANI said, "The Earth's surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plat is moving about 5 cm every year, resulting in the accumulation of stress along the Himalayas and raising the possibility of major earthquakes."

The scientist further said, "We have a strong network of 18 seismograph stations in Uttarakhand. The region, referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal and the western part of Nepal, including Uttarakhand, is prone to earthquakes that might occur any time."

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 and a depth of 10 km had hit Nepal while tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of north India.

