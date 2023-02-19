Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes jolted the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon. A report by the National Centre for Seismology claimed that the earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh was recorded at 12:12 PM. The report revealed the magnitude of the earthquake to be 3.8 epicentred at West Kameng, near the Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

No casualty reported

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and the eastern part of Bhutan. There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said. The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.

Earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir earlier

Earlier, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitudes hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said. There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said. The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively. The location of the quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake

The word 'earthquake' has created panic among the people as recently a deadly earthquake and its aftershocks struck Turkey and Syria. As per the reports, the death toll passes 46,000. The death toll in Turkey and Syria stands at 40,642 and over 5,800 respectively.

