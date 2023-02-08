Wednesday, February 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Gujarat: 1 dead, one injured after luxury car hits bike in Vadodara

Gujarat: 1 dead, one injured after luxury car hits bike in Vadodara

Vadodara road accident: The woman died on the spot and the man has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma Vadodara Updated on: February 08, 2023 10:21 IST
Vadodara road accident, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Vadodara, Vadodara accident, vadodara road accident a
Image Source : ANI. Gujarat: 1 dead, one injured after luxury car hits bike in Vadodara.

Vadodara news: A couple travelling on a bike was badly hit by a luxury car near Nayara Petrol Pump in Gujarat's Vadodara City on Tuesday (February 7). 

The woman died on the spot and the man has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. The accused and his friends have been arrested in this regard. 

"The police investigation has revealed that the car driver Snehal Patel along with his friends was driving at a high speed after consuming alcohol, they didn't see the bike," said Abhay Soni, DCP Vadodara. 

The investigation is underway. More details are awaited. 

(With ANI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan shoots self with service weapon in Bijapur, dies

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: 3-month-old girl dies after beaten multiple times by hot iron rod in Shahdol

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Related Vadodara News

Latest News