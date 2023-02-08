Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Gujarat: 1 dead, one injured after luxury car hits bike in Vadodara.

Vadodara news : A couple travelling on a bike was badly hit by a luxury car near Nayara Petrol Pump in Gujarat's Vadodara City on Tuesday (February 7).

The woman died on the spot and the man has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. The accused and his friends have been arrested in this regard.

"The police investigation has revealed that the car driver Snehal Patel along with his friends was driving at a high speed after consuming alcohol, they didn't see the bike," said Abhay Soni, DCP Vadodara.

The investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

