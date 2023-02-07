Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan shoots self with service weapon in Bijapur, dies

Chhattisgarh : A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh Bijapur, police said.

Constable Binu M, 37, attached to the CRPF's 85th Battalion, shot himself with his service rifle inside his barrack in the battalion headquarters around 9.30 am, an official said.

The jawan's colleagues rushed to the barrack on hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The jawan was a resident of Kerala and had returned to work after a leave three days ago, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

