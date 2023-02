Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Odisha: 2 labourers dead, 3 injured after gas pipeline explodes in Nayagarh.

Nayagarh gas pipeline explosion: At least two labourers were declared dead and three other sustained injuries in a gas pipeline explosion in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

The incident took place in Sunalati under Itamati Police limits today (February 4).

More details are awaited.

