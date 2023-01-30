Delhi AIIMS: Now cancer patients will get treatment sitting at home. Know how

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cancer patients can get treatment sitting at home

Delhi AIIMS: The number of cancer patients in the country is continuously increasing. Nearly thousands of people lose their lives every year due to this deadly disease. While cancer treatment has had many developments over the years, it has become out of reach to many people's financial status as well. In this situation, AIIMS Delhi has come out with a solution for all those who are suffering from cancer. Now, the cancer patients undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will get the treatment facility sitting at home. For this, AIIMS has prepared an app that helps the already registered cancer patients to get all the information and consultation on their phones while sitting at home.

Doctors can interact directly with patients through the app

With the help of this app, the facility of palliative care will be available due to which cancer patients will be able to write their symptoms while sitting at home. Patients will be able to consult doctors of AIIMS through this app. Regarding this, Dr. Professor Rakesh Garg of AIIMS's Onco Anesthesia Department said that many cancer patients come to the hospital with such problems that we can easily see them through the app while sitting at home.

Rakesh Garg said that such patients will not need to come to the hospital without any reason. If we feel that the patient has to be called to the hospital, then we can ask him to come to the specific hospital. Not only this, the app also gives reminders about the medicine of the patients so that no patient will miss their dose and the treatment will be effective.

