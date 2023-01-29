Do's and Don'ts of Menstrual hygiene: Must-follow tips for healthy periods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Must-follow tips for healthy periods

Menstruation is a process in which a woman's body releases blood and other material from the lining of the uterus at intervals of about one lunar month from puberty until menopause. Despite the variation in experience, two common concerns that every woman on her period has is hygiene and picking the right sanitary product. Proper menstrual hygiene is crucial to maintain personal cleanliness, maintaining good health, and preventing infections. There is always a right and a wrong way to approach situations and the same applies to hygiene and other menstruation habits.

Here are some healthy menstrual health habits that you must follow (Do's)

1. Stay physically active

Exercising during menstruation will not only relieve menstrual discomforts such as cramps, body aches, and bloating, but will also promote the relaxation of the mind. Physical activity may be challenging during periods but you can take up yoga and mild exercises for ease.

2. Be prepared

Always be prepared with a sanitary napkin, menstrual cup, or tampon to avoid getting into uncomfortable situations that may arise due to unforeseen periods.

3. Stay away from stress

Remember to take care of your mental health to ease up the process of taking care of your body. Practice stress-busting and mood-boosting methods such as therapy, meditation, and consumption of comfort foods for peace of mind.

4. Maintain a period calendar

There are many apps available that can help you track your periods. Maintaining a record is important and it helps in identifying aspects like missed periods or arbitrary menstrual bleeding.

Here are some things that you must avoid during your menstruation (Don'ts)

1. Say no to intimate washes

The vagina is self-cleaning and a good wash with clean water is sufficient to keep it clean and hygienic. Your vagina and the area around it are sensitive and methods such as douching, using products with fragrance, and scrubbing will damage it putting it at risk of developing infections and other conditions.

2. Don't ignore your diet

The body grows weak after losing blood and a healthy and balanced diet can help you make up for the lost energy. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and nutritious foods and avoid processed, sugary, and refined foods.

3. Don't neglect hygiene down there

Make sure to change the sanitary pads or tampons frequently. One should change the napkin every 4-6 hours, in case of heavy flow change it every 2 hours.

4. Avoid painkillers

Try to avoid severe painkillers as they can cause nausea, headache, and drowsiness for some women. There are end number of home remedies to keep period cramps at bay.

