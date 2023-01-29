Include these practices to boost your family's mental and physical well-being | Tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to boost the mental and physical health of your family

A healthy mind is vital for general well-being and life satisfaction. Changing to a healthy way of living is the key to making significant improvements in our life. The positive impacts on mental health will persist even after our physical health has improved. Eat healthily, sleep well, breathe deeply, move harmoniously. Nutrition, sleep, regular exercise, and meditation is four pillars of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Keeping them balanced helps us achieve good health & well-being.

There are several lifestyle changes that can help to keep our minds healthy.

1. Exercise

Exercise is not just good for our physical health, it also reduces anxiety and stress. Plus, physical activity is a tool to fight depression, along with various other common health problems. Exercising boosts our “feel-good hormones” and endorphins. At the same time, it reduces stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol. Try and go for at least a half-hour walk every day.

2. Sleep well

Getting a good night’s sleep is incredibly important for your health. It is just as important as eating a balanced, nutritious diet and exercising. Healthy sleep is important for cognitive functioning, maintaining physical strength, and good mental health. It is advisable to get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night for optimal health.

3. Manage stress

Chronic stress can take a toll on mental health. Practice stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or mindfulness.

4. Eat healthy

Healthy eating is important for many reasons, including fueling your body, acquiring necessary nutrients, lowering the risk of diseases, increasing your longevity, and promoting optimal mental and physical well-being. Healthy eating does not have to be complicated. It is only meant to nourish your body while also tickling your taste buds.

5. Try meditation

Think about this for a second. Think about your breathing as it comes in and as it leaves your body. When your thoughts wander, remind yourself to come back to the present moment by focusing on your breathing again. Relax and inhale deeply. For the next five seconds, don’t let your breath out. You have just completed a mindful meditation practice.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

