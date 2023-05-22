ICSI CS Admit Card June 2023: Download Executive, Professional hall ticket at icsi.edu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS Admit Card 2023 June session released

CS Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for CS Executive, Professional 2023 June session examination today, May 22. Candidates who have registered for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams can download their hall tickets through the official website at icsi.edu using 17-digit registration number.

ICSI will conduct the CS June 2023 Professional and Executive exams between June 1 and June 10, 2023, in offline mode. The examination will be held in single session from 9 AM to 12 noon. The Institute has also reserved the June 11, 12, 13 and 14 dates to meet any exigency.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Date 2023

CS Executive Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2023

CS Professional Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2023

How to Download ICSI CS Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can download the ICSI CS Admit Card 2023 for June session by following the steps provuided here.

Go to the official website at icsi.edu. Click on the "Download E-Admit Card For Executive and Professional Programmes June,2023 Examination" link. Log in by entering 17-digit registration number The ICSI CS admit card will appear on the screen Download the CS Admit Card 2023 PDF and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: ICSI CS Admit Card 2023