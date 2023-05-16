CSEET May 2023 Result OUT at icsi.edu; Link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSEET May 2023 Result Declared

CSEET May 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023 result today, May 16. Aspirants can check their CSEET May 2023 scores on the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their CSEET score by entering application number and date of birth.

The ICSI has conducted the CSEET May session exam on May 6 and 8, 2023. According to the official notification, the subject-wise break-up of marks of each candidate, along with the results, will be posted on the official website. Aspirants should note that no physical copy of CSEET result-cum-marks statement will be issued to them by the ICSI.

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Session Result: How to download?

Aspirants can check their CSEET Result 2023 May session by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website- icsi.edu.

Click on the 'ICSI CSEET May 2023 Session Exam Result' link.

Next, login using your application number and date of birth.

The CSEET May 2023 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download CSEET Result 2023 and print a copy for the future use.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET May 2023 Session Result

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result: What's Next

The candidates who have qualified the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) are now eligible to register for the Executive Programme of Company Secretary courses. While there is an exception for the candidates who are exempted to appear in CSEET.