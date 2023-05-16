ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result to be released today at 4 PM on icsi.edu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result today

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET result today, May 16, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the ICSI CSEET 2023 May Session will be able to download their results, and scorecards on the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

The ICSI conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET on May 6 and 8. CSEET was conducted for four papers including business communication, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, economic and business environment. Individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, along with the results, will be posted on the official website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May 2023 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates, reads the official notice.

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit ICSI's official website at icsi.edu.

Click on the CSEET result option under the student tab

Click on the 'ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result' link

You'll be directed to the login page

Now, you need to enter your login credentials and click on View results

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Download ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result and save it for future reference

