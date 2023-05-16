CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023 soon on samarth.ac.in, exam from 21 May onwards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 admit card soon

CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023 release date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the exam for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET UG 2023. The exam intimation slip has already released by the testing agency on May 15. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the admit card.

According to the official schedule, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET UG 2023 will be conducted on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 at various exam centres and the admit cards will be released 3 days prior to the CUET exam date.

It is expected that the agency will upload the admit card within 2-3 days. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CUET for more updates.

CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023: How to download?

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on 'CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to fill in your credentials and hit the submit button

CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Data provided by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shows that as of April 4, 16.85 lakh applicants had registered for the CUET UG 2023 exam. This year, a total of 250 universities will take part in CUET UG 2023.

