MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023 to be released on THIS date at mpbse.nic.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023 Soon

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon announce the MPBSE Results 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th. Students who appeared in the MPBSE exams 2023 will be able to download their results from the official websites of MP Board - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

According to media reports, MP Board results for classes 10th and 12th will release separately this year. MP Board Class 10th results will be announced by May 20, 2023 and Class 12th results will be out in the same week. However, the board has yet not given any confirmation on the release of results for classes 10 and 12. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website.

The board conducted the MP Board Exams for Class 10 between March 1 and March 27. MP Board 2023 Exams for Class 10th were conducted between March 2 and April 5. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the exam held in March.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MP Board - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023'

Click on the respective result link and enter your credentials details

MP Board will display on the screen

Candidates can download MP Board result 2023 and save it for future reference

After the declaration of results, students can check their scorecards on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. The list of toppers, qualified candidates, and the pass percentage will be shared along with the results.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023: Alternative websites

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023: Qualifying Marks

Students will have to secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023. Students who fail one or two subjects will be able to apply for the supplementary exams.

ALSO READ | GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board to announce class 10th, 12th result soon on gseb.org

ALSO READ | HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 out: Girls grab top 3 ranks in Haryana Board Results - check toppers list