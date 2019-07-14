TNEA 2019: Seat allotment list for Round-1 released at tneaonline.in, direct link to download

Image Source : INDIA TV TNEA Seat allotment list 2019 for Round-1

TNEA 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the provisional final seat allotment result for TNEA 2019 Counselling. The candidates can check the provisional seat allotment results on the official website- tneaonline.in. However, a direct link for the provisional seat allotment results is given below.

TNEA 2019 Round-1 Seat allotment list- direct link

TNEA 2019 | Here's how to check Provisional Allotment list-

Visit the official website-- tneaonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Allotted list-Round 1”.

The allotment lists will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference.

TNEA 2019 | Important information for candidates

The list has been declared for ranks from 1 to 9872.

The tentative allotment was published on July 11, 2019 and the confirmation of tentative allotment took place on July 12 and 13, 2019. The final allotment publication has now been displayed on the official website.

The add and locking of choices for round 2 will be conducted from July 13 to 15, 2019 and tentative allotment will be published on July 16, 2019. The confirmation of tentative allotment will take place on July 16 and 17, 2019 and the final allotment will be declared on July 18, 2019.

