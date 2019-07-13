IIMC Results 2019: First merit list for PG diploma courses released, check at iimc.nic.in

IIMC First Merit List 2019

IIMC First Merit List 2019 | The Indian Institute of Mass Communication has declared the IIMC 2019 first merit list 2019 online. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website i.e., iimc.nic.in to check the first merit list 2019 of PG diploma programmes. The IIMC First Merit List 2019 is available on the official website. However, a direct link to check merit list is given below.

IIMC First Merit List 2019- direct link

IIMC First Merit List 2019 | Here's how to check-

Visit the official website-- iimc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'First PG Diploma Merit List 2019'.

Click on the subject appeared for.

The PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF for future reference.

IIMC First Merit List 2019 | Important information for candidates-

Candidates will be allocated centres based on the merit list.

Candidates are advised to rank all the centres in the order of preference.

In case the candidates leave the choice of centre blank the institute will allocate the centre to the candidate on the basis of an alphabetical roster.

The candidates who qualify are required to secure the admission by depositing the prescribed fees online along with all the necessary documents within seven days from the merit list.

The institute will be releasing the remaining merit lists as per the number of admissions secured.

About IIMC First Merit List 2019-

The Indian Institute of Mass communication has released the First Merit list for the PG Diploma programmes such as Advertising and Public Relations, Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism, English Journalism (Delhi, Dhenkanal, Kottayam, Jammu, Aizawl, Amravati), Odia Journalism. Candidates must note that the first merit list for the Malayalam Journalism and Marathi Journalism will be released shortly.

