Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2019 released, check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2019 released

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2019 | The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2019 admit card on the official website. The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website i.e., cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the admit card of Karnataka PGCET 2019. The Karnataka PGCET Admit card 2019 will be available in the online mode only. However, a direct link to download the Karnataka PGCET 2019 admit card is given below.

Direct Link to download Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2019

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2019 |Steps to download hall ticket-

Visit the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link which says, 'PGCET 2019 Admit card'.

Enter the Application number and date of birth in the admit card link.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2019 | Important instructions for candidates-

The admit card of Karnataka PGCET 2019 will contain details like the name and roll number of the candidate, the examination centre name and address, reporting time to the centre, duration of the examination, and the instructions to be followed.

Candidates appearing for the exam are required to present the Karnataka PGCET 2019 admit card at the examination centre without fail those who report to the centre without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Along with the admit card of Karnataka PGCET 2019 candidates are also required to carry a valid ID proof with them for the examination.

