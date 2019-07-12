Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2019

Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2019: KSEEB declared result at karresults.nic.in; Direct link to check your score

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the result of SSLC supplementary examination 2019 at the official website -- karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2019 can get their marksheet online.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2019

The KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2019 from June 21 to 28. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examinations 2019. Those who failed to qualify the exams had appeared for compartmental or improvement examination.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2019 | Simple steps to check your score:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of KSEEB -- karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'SSLC result'

Step 3: Enter your roll number or hall ticket number

Step 4: On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for the future.