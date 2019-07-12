Karnataka DCET Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct link to download it from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnatake DCET Admit Card 2019 Released

Karnataka DCET 2019 | Karnatake DCET 2019 Admit card has been released. The admit card has been released by the Karnataka Exam Authority on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card from the website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. However, a direct link to download the admit card is given below.

Karnataka DCET 2019 admit card-direct link

Karnataka DCET Admit Card 2019 | Steps to download the hall ticket-

Visit the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'admit card'.

On clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the log in details

Enter the application number and date of birth in the portal.

Click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Karnataka DCET Admit Card 2019 | Important information-

The candidates must know that the admit card has been released in the online mode and they can get it from the official website of the authority.

The candidates must also know that none of them will be sent the admit card by post.

They have to carry the admit card to the exam hall.

In case of not having the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Also, they must carry a valid Id proof along with the admit card.

