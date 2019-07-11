UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct link to download it from upmsp.edu.in

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2019

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2019 | The admit cards for UP Board Class 10 Compartment exam 2019 has been released by Uttar Pradesh State Board on the official website -- upmsp.edu.in. Students who will appear for the supplementary examination for class 10 can download their hall ticket from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board.

Click here for the direct link

The UP Board 2019 Compartment Examinations are scheduled to be conducted from July 15 at the various examination centers listed by DIOS.

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2019 | Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter their user name and password in the login window

Step 4: Download admit cards for all registered candidates

The results are expected to be declared by August 11, after successfully conducting the examinations.

Candidates are advised to contact their respective schools and obtain their admit cards as soon as possible. They must know that the Admit Card is an essential document to be carried by the students during the examination.