UGC NET Result 2019 declared. Here's how to check on ntanet.nic.in

Students who had appeared for UGC NET exam 2019 should note that the result has been declared on the official website ntanet.nic.in. Candidates should read on to know about the NTA UGC NET answer keys and re-evaluation of marks.

New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2019 12:15 IST
The NTA UGC NET result 2019 has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Candidates who had appeared for the NTA UGC NET exam are advised to visit the official website ntanet.nic.in for details. More than 6 lakh candidates had appeared for the UGC NET 2019 June examination at various centres across the nation.

How to check NTA UGC NET Result 2019

1. Visit the official website ntanet.nic.in

2. Click on UGC NET Result 2019
3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, registration number and other required details
4. Click on submit
5. Your NTA UGC NET result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the result and take a print of the same. 

NTA UGC NET Result 2019: Answer keys

The answer keys of UGC NET 2019 exams were released on July 2. 

NTA UGC NET Result 2019: Jobs

Candidates who clear the UGC NET exam will be eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

