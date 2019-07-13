DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released. Check full list

Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released

The University of Delhi (DU) had released its fourth cut-off on July 13 (Saturday). Three colleges have released the 4th cutoff list till now, Shyam Lal College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Gargi College. Several colleges are yet to upload cut-off lists.

Now that the 4th cutoff list is out, candidates who have qualified, have to visit the official website of DU and download the admission form. To download the form, the candidates need to login by entering their registered email id and password.

Once the candidates have filled in necessary details in the DU Admission Form, they need to report at the respective college for verification of documents for admission.

The fourth cutoff list of DU was scheduled to be out on July 15, 2019. However, the lists are being declared ahead of their release dates.

This year, the University of Delhi had opted for forensic audit for documents. The move, says DU, will curb the false documentation claims. Last year, over 50,000 fake or dubious certificates were caught in sports quota admissions.

Gargi College fourth cut-off B.Com 94.75% B.Com (hons.) 96% B.Sc (hons.) botany 90% B.sc (hons.) chemistry 94% B.Sc (hons.) zoology 92.33% B.sc life sciences 89% B.sc physical science 90.33%

Shyam Lal College fourth cut-off BSc Physical Science Chemistry 85.33% BSc Physical Science Computer Science 86.33% BSc Physical Science Electronic 85.33% BSc (hons.) Chemistry 92.5% BSc (hons.) Mathematics 91% BCom (hons.) 90.5% BCom 90% BA Economics-political science 86% Ba History-political science 86% BA Economics-OMSP 86% BA (hons.) English 89.5% BA (hons.) Hindi 81%

Rajguru College fourth cut-off BA (hons.) Psychology 92.25% BSc (hons.) Biochemistry 90% BSc (hons.) Electronics 84.6% BSc (hons.) instrumentation 81.6% BSc (hons.) Statistics 90.5%

