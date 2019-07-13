DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released. Check full list

The University of Delhi (DU) had released its fourth cut-off on July 13 (Saturday). Three colleges have released the 4th cutoff list till now, Shyam Lal College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Gargi College. Several colleges are yet to upload cut-off lists.
Now that the 4th cutoff list is out, candidates who have qualified, have to visit the official website of DU and download the admission form. To download the form, the candidates need to login by entering their registered email id and password.
Once the candidates have filled in necessary details in the DU Admission Form, they need to report at the respective college for verification of documents for admission.
The fourth cutoff list of DU was scheduled to be out on July 15, 2019. However, the lists are being declared ahead of their release dates.
This year, the University of Delhi had opted for forensic audit for documents. The move, says DU, will curb the false documentation claims. Last year, over 50,000 fake or dubious certificates were caught in sports quota admissions.
|Gargi College fourth cut-off
|B.Com
|94.75%
|B.Com (hons.)
|96%
|B.Sc (hons.) botany
|90%
|B.sc (hons.) chemistry
|94%
|B.Sc (hons.) zoology
|92.33%
|B.sc life sciences
|89%
|B.sc physical science
|90.33%
|Shyam Lal College fourth cut-off
|BSc Physical Science Chemistry
|85.33%
|BSc Physical Science Computer Science
|86.33%
|BSc Physical Science Electronic
|85.33%
|BSc (hons.) Chemistry
|92.5%
|BSc (hons.) Mathematics
|91%
|BCom (hons.)
|90.5%
|BCom
|90%
|BA Economics-political science
|86%
|Ba History-political science
|86%
|BA Economics-OMSP
|86%
|BA (hons.) English
|89.5%
|BA (hons.) Hindi
|81%
|Rajguru College fourth cut-off
|BA (hons.) Psychology
|92.25%
|BSc (hons.) Biochemistry
|90%
|BSc (hons.) Electronics
|84.6%
|BSc (hons.) instrumentation
|81.6%
|BSc (hons.) Statistics
|90.5%
