Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Higher Studies News
  5. DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released. Check full list

DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released. Check full list

Three colleges of DU have released the 4th cutoff list till now, Shyam Lal College, Shaheed Rajguru College, Gargi College. Several colleges are yet to upload cut-off lists. After the 4th cutoff list is out the candidates who have qualified have to visit the official website of DU and download the admission form.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2019 16:22 IST
DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released

The University of Delhi (DU) had released its fourth cut-off on July 13 (Saturday). Three colleges have released the 4th cutoff list till now, Shyam Lal College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Gargi College. Several colleges are yet to upload cut-off lists. 

Now that the 4th cutoff list is out, candidates who have qualified, have to visit the official website of DU and download the admission form. To download the form, the candidates need to login by entering their registered email id and password.

Once the candidates have filled in necessary details in the DU Admission Form, they need to report at the respective college for verification of documents for admission. 

The fourth cutoff list of DU was scheduled to be out on July 15, 2019. However, the lists are being declared ahead of their release dates.

This year, the University of Delhi had opted for forensic audit for documents. The move, says DU, will curb the false documentation claims. Last year, over 50,000 fake or dubious certificates were caught in sports quota admissions.

ASLO READ: DU Admissions 2019: Over 52,000 students enrolled after third cut-off list announced

Gargi College fourth cut-off  
B.Com  94.75%
B.Com (hons.)  96%
B.Sc (hons.) botany  90%
B.sc (hons.) chemistry  94%
B.Sc (hons.) zoology  92.33%
B.sc life sciences  89%
B.sc physical science  90.33%

 

Shyam Lal College fourth cut-off  
BSc Physical Science Chemistry   85.33%
BSc Physical Science Computer Science  86.33%
BSc Physical Science Electronic  85.33%
BSc (hons.) Chemistry  92.5%
BSc (hons.) Mathematics  91%
BCom (hons.)  90.5%
BCom  90%
BA Economics-political science  86%
Ba History-political science  86%
BA Economics-OMSP  86%
BA (hons.) English  89.5%
BA (hons.) Hindi   81%

 

Rajguru College fourth cut-off  
BA (hons.) Psychology  92.25%
BSc (hons.) Biochemistry   90%
BSc (hons.) Electronics  84.6%
BSc (hons.) instrumentation  81.6%
BSc (hons.) Statistics  90.5%

ALSO READ: DU Admissions 2019: Over 50,000 students enrolled after 3rd cut-off list

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUGC NET Result 2019 postponed. Check new date of result, steps to check on ntanet.nic.in Next Story  