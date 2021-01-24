Cracking UPSC: Know the success story of IPS Paritosh Pankaj

Image Source : INDIA TV Cracking UPSC: Know the success story of IAS Paritosh Pankaj

"Never give up on something that you can't go a day without thinking about" -- The saying holds true for Paritosh Pankaj, who, for long, had eyed clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. He studied hard, struggled, evolved, and how! His journey was no less than a roller coaster, thrice taking him so close to his dream, but yet so far. But no, he didn't succumb to the pressures. He survived through the struggles, picked himself up again, and made sure to strike the right chords.

Took four attempts

Paritosh cracked the prestigious examination in his fourth attempt despite making it to the interview thrice. He ranked 142nd. In his very first attempt, he had cleared the three stages but was not selected. Do not consider any exam larger than your life, Paritosh opines. He advises aspirants to not pay heed to those who brand them "successful" or "unsuccessful" on the basis of these exams.

A lookback

Born in a village in Bihar, Paritosh completed his school in the state itself. He then went on to pursue BSc. Nautical Science and started working at a shipping company. After working for over five years, he decided to prepare for UPSC and left for Delhi. Paritosh says he, for long, had wished to clear UPSC, but he had to work elsewhere due to his circumstances.

Tips and tricks

Paritosh advises aspirants to strengthen their foundation by taking up NCERT books first. Those who straight away get to advanced books suffer later, he opines. He says that UPSC Prelims cannot be cleared without studying NCERT material. Further, he says that getting through Mains is a challenge. He advises against studying from too many books.

