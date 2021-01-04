Image Source : (PHOTO/TWITTER@ANJALIBIRLA4) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's younger daughter cracks UPSC in first attempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday recommended about 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali Birla was one among those who made it through. She will now don the hat of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

After clearing Class 12 in Arts stream from Kota's Sophia school, Anjali Birla pursued Political Science (Hons) from Delhi's Ramjas College. Thereon, she prepared for the civil service examinations in the national capital.

The result of the 2019 civil services examination was declared on August 4 in 2020, recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and other Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ central services against 927 vacancies.

"The commission, in accordance with the Rule 16(4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories," the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.

"As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the commission has now recommended 89 candidates -- 73 General, 14 OBC, 1 EWS and 1 SC -- to fill up the remaining posts based on the 2019 civil services examination, the ministry added.

