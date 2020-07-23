Why 3 exams in a single day, APJAKTU students ask

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Uncertainty continues to prevail due to coronavirus pandemic. The education sector too hasn't remained untouched. Time and again, students from universities across the country have been raising concerns regarding their exams. Students of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, have also flagged certain issues.

Like other students in the country, those at APJAKTU have also been demanding a straight cancellation of the exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are seeking direct promotion for themselves. Students have raised strong objections over the university's decision to conduct three exams in a single day. They say they received a bolt from the blue when they were informed that the examination will be MCQ-based, a whole new format for them. Taking to social media, students of the varsity have been tweeting using #PromoteAllAktuStudents to make their voices heard.

"The university has scheduled three exams in a single day with just one-hour gap between two exams. The pattern of the exam has also been changed from subjective to objective type. The exam is scheduled for September 1. It is better to promote students," a student told indiatvnews.com.

"Our exams are going to be conducted in MCQ format in offline mode. We don't have the right study material or proper guidance to attend MCQ-type exams. Also, in two hours we are required to attempt 70 questions per subject," another student shared his concern indiatvnews.com.

Another said students want cancellation of final-year exams. Cases are rising rapidly. Parents are not allowing us to give exams in a pandemic situation, he added.

"My father is defense personnel. I live with my family in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and my college is in Lucknow. The distance is approximately 2500 kilometers. How am I supposed to travel, where will I stay," a student of the varsity asked.

"We are blank from where to study, what to study... How can we frame MCQ from 15 books and at the same time study and learn the concept? University should send a single source for preparation, whether notes or question banks, a student suggested.

A LOOK AT STUDENTS' CONCERNS

AKTU has decided to conduct three exams in a day for final semester students which is totally impractical. promoting students is only the solution in pandemic condition.#cancelfinalyearexam #PromoteAllAktuStudents — Nikhil chaturvedi (@Nikhilc21692436) July 23, 2020

Mam 3 subjects exam in single day... With mcq pattern. They have changed the pattern and we have no books or anything as mcq require deep study. — Abhishek Srivastava (@Abhishe49066581) July 23, 2020

How can a technical subject exam be a mcq based exam. They are just doing formality and thinking about themselves so that the teachers cannot be exposed to students answer sheets and be safe from corona, every problem should be faced by students only. — Abhishek Srivastava (@Abhishe49066581) July 23, 2020

AKTU university is conducting 3 exams in a day and that too with new pattern MCQ which is difficult to clear will this not affect our percentage how can they even think to conduct 3 examination in a day is it a joke ❓ — Priya Malhotra (@malhotra_1997) July 23, 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage