Rajasthan Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for classes 10, 12 to release soon | Check here

Rajasthan Board Exam 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. The timetable for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023 will be uploaded on the official website. Recently, CBSE Board, UP Board, Bihar Board and Haryana Board along with other state boards released the exam schedule for the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023, So, it is anticipated that the board will soon issue the notification for the board exams 2023 date sheet.

Rajasthan Board Exams 2023

RBSE is expected to publish the date sheet for board exams 2023 soon on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who will appear in board exams 2023 are advised to visit the official website of RBSE and the Twitter account of School Education Minister B D Kalla as they can make announcements for the board exams 2023.

How to check and download the date sheet for RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet link. You will be directed to a new page and the date sheet will be displayed. Check and download the date sheet.

Students can also take a printout for the date sheet for the future. To score more in the examination, students must cover the whole syllabus. The information regarding the exam will be conveyed to the candidates through the school. In case of any doubt, candidates may reach their respective schools. The direct link for the date sheet will be provided here too.

