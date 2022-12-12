RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Date sheet soon on this website, check exam date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Date sheet soon on this website

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is anticipated to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. As per new reports, the board can release the date sheet this month. The official notice and the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023 will be uploaded on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students will be able to check and download the date sheet from the official website.

Students can also visit the social media pages of the board and the school education minister to stay updated on the latest development. As per the news reports, the board is preparing to publish the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. It means that the Rajasthan Board can soon release the full exam schedule.

How to check and download the date sheet from the official website.

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2. On the homepage or in the latest news section click on the link 'RBSE class 10, 12 date sheet.' Step 3. The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the new tab. Step 4. Save and download the Rajasthan Board date sheet for classes 10 and 12.

Students can also take a printout for the date sheet for the future. To score more in the examination, students must cover the whole syllabus. The information regarding the exam will be conveyed to the candidates through the school. In case of any doubt, candidates may reach their respective schools. CBSE board is also expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The direct link for the date sheet will be provided here too. In the last week, Bihar board released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12.

Also Read: UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet to release soon | check how to download

Also Read: CBSE Board 2023: Date sheet for class 10 and 12 on cbse.nic.in