CBSE Board 2023: Date sheet for class 10 and 12 on cbse.nic.in | check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBSE Board 2023: Date sheet for class 10 and 12 on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board 2023: The exam festive has begun and the students who will appear for board exam 2023 are swamped in the preparation. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 yet. Students are waiting for the board to soon make an announcement about the exam schedule. According to the latest notice by the CBSE, the practical examinations are scheduled to commence in January 2023 and the board's annual exams are to begin on February 15, 2023.

As per the official notice, the board exam 2023 will begin on February 15, 2023. The full exam schedule has not been released yet. Students must stay updated on the official website to check the latest updates. Students can download the study material and sample papers for practice from the official website of the board. The official notice of the CBSE reads, 'The practical examination and board's annual theory examinations are scheduled to start from January 1, 2023, and February 15, 2023, respectively both classes 10 and 12.'

How to check and download the date sheet:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the board cbse.nic.in. Step 2. Click on the link 'CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet' on the homepage. Step 3. On a new page, choose the standard to check the date sheet. Step 4. The date sheet will get displayed on the website. Step 5. Check and download the date sheet. Take a printout for future reference.

To download the sample papers for all the subjects, students can visit cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE has uploaded the sample papers for the students.