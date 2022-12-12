JEE Main 2023: Registration process to begin soon | date sheet this week?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) JEE Main 2023: Registration process to begin soon

JEE Main 2023: Aspirants are waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to soon make an announcement for the JEE Main 2023 Examination. The administering body for the JEE exam has not released the full schedule for the exam yet. It was expected that the NTA will release the date sheet and the registration date last week. But, it didn't happen. Now, it is anticipated that the National Testing Agency will release the full exam schedule soon. The date sheet for the examination will be uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

As per the latest trend, the jee main exam 2023 can be conducted in two sessions. The first session can be held in January 2023 and the second session can be held in April 2023. Students must visit the official website regularly to stay updated. The other important details will be mentioned in the notification for the JEE Main 2023.

Official Websites to check and download the date sheet and to register for JEE Main 2023:

1. jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. nta.nic.in

Exam Pattern for JEE Main 2023:

JEE aspirants must check the previous year's question papers to understand the exam pattern. As expected, candidates will be asked to attempt 75 questions out of 90. There will be negative markings too. Following the latest trend, the JEE (Main) can be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to Hindi and English languages.

JEE Main 2023 Registration process:

Candidates will be able to register for JEE Main 2023, once the link for the registration gets activated.

Step 1. To register, first, go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2. Click on the link 'JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration' given on the homepage. Step 3. You will be directed to a new tab. Create your login credentials. Step 4. Register and fill up the application form Step 5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Step 6. Click on the submit button, download the application form and take a printout.

Once the date sheet for JEE Main 2023 gets released, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website.