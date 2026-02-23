El Mencho, Mexico's top drug lord, killed in military op; cartel fuels unrest across several states

Mexico City:

Mexico’s armed forces have killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho”, in what officials describe as a significant blow to organised crime in the country. The operation took place on Sunday in the state of Jalisco, long considered the stronghold of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

According to Mexico’s Defence Department, troops launched an operation to detain Oseguera Cervantes in the town of Tapalpa, roughly two hours south-west of Guadalajara. He was injured during the confrontation and later died while being transported by air to Mexico City for treatment.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been identified as one of Mexico’s most dominant criminal groups, accused of moving large amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the United States. The death of its alleged leader marks one of the most high-profile actions taken by Mexican authorities against organised crime in recent years.

Several killed in raids

Officials said soldiers faced heavy gunfire during the raid. Four individuals were killed at the scene. Three others, including Oseguera Cervantes, were wounded and later died from their injuries. Two suspects were arrested during the operation.

Security forces also seized a number of weapons and vehicles, including armoured trucks and rocket launchers. Three members of the Mexican armed forces were injured and are receiving medical care.

The United States Embassy in Mexico stated on X that Mexican special forces carried out the mission within the framework of bilateral cooperation. It added that US authorities provided supporting intelligence as part of ongoing joint efforts between the two countries.

Major unrest in Jalisco

The killing of a leading drug cartel figure sparked widespread unrest in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, forcing authorities to suspend classes and airlines to halt flights.

Following the operation, criminal groups set up burning barricades on major roads in Jalisco and nearby states. Vehicles were set alight and used to block highways, a tactic often employed by cartels to slow down or prevent military movements.

Schools closed

The state government announced that schools across Jalisco would remain closed on Monday as a safety measure.

In Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination, thick smoke was seen rising above parts of the city. Videos shared online showed frightened residents and travellers running through the airport in the state capital amid fears of further violence.

Air Canada said on Sunday afternoon that it had temporarily suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta because of what it described as an ongoing security situation.

The US State Department warned US citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon states to remain in safe places due to the ongoing security operations.