Mukul Roy, former Railway Minister and once Mamata's close aide, dies of cardiac arrest in Kolkata

Kolkata:

Former Railway Minister and TMC leader Mukul Roy died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Roy breathed his last around 1.30 am, his son Subhranshu Roy confirmed.

A founding member of the All India Trinamool Congress, Roy once served as the party’s second-in-command, holding the number two position after Mamata Banerjee.

From Youth Congress worker to TMC’s voice in Delhi: Roy’s political rise

Roy began his political journey in West Bengal as a member of the Youth Congress. Over time, he became closely associated with Mamata Banerjee during the formation of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). When the party was established, he played a key role in strengthening its organisational base and was appointed general secretary.

As the party expanded its presence, Roy emerged as one of its leading figures in the national capital. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006. Between 2009 and 2012, he served as the party’s leader in the Upper House.

During the second term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA II) government, Roy joined the Union Council of Ministers. He first took charge as Minister of State for Shipping. In March 2012, he was elevated to the post of Railway Minister, succeeding his party colleague Dinesh Trivedi.

High Court disqualifies Roy, Supreme Court puts order on hold

Roy crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017, stating that people in West Bengal wanted an alternative to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He contested the 2021 assembly election on BJP ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar seat and defeated TMC’s Koushani Mukherjee.

After four years with the BJP, Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021.

In November 2025, the Calcutta High Court ruled that Roy should be disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law. The court said his return to the TMC breached rules because he was elected in 2021 on a BJP ticket.

However, that ruling was not enforced straight away. In January 2026, the Supreme Court granted a stay on the High Court’s decision.